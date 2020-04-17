Rouble firms on higher oil, government bonds rally on rate cut hopes

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday, supported by a recovery in oil prices, while OFZ treasury bonds rallied as the central bank signalled it was ready to cut rates next week amid the economic crisis fanned by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina took the central stage on Friday as she pledged to consider a rate cut, sending the strongest signal yet that the bank is ready to act since the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

A cut to the key rate, now at 6%, would make lending cheaper and cushion the economic slowdown.

It would also drive yields on OFZ bonds lower and their prices higher, possibly spurring investors to buy the bonds before a rate move. To buy the bonds some investors would need to buy the rouble first, which may prop up the Russian currency.

At 1200 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.93RUBUTSTN=MCX, away from a four-year low of 81.97 it hit a month ago. The rouble gained 0.2% to 80.22 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

If the rouble remains relatively steady over the next week, the central bank may cut the key rate by as much as 50 basis points to 5.5%, said Nikolai Minko, FX strategist at Sberbank, Russia's largest lender.

The central bank's next board meeting is scheduled for April 24 and will be accompanied by another online media conference with Nabiullina, who will also present a new set of economic forecasts.

Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, dropped to levels of early March of 6.34% on hopes for the rate cut, down from 6.79% seen early on Friday RU10YT=RR.

Russia's OFZ treasury bonds are popular with foreign investors, and Moscow may now need to rely more on the paper as a means of raising funds as it fights the new coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices, one of the key drivers for Russian markets, were up on optimism on President Donald Trump's plans to reopen the U.S. economy. Its gains were capped, however, by the weakest Chinese economic data in decades, which reflected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.8% at $28.31 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.5% to 1,082.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 1% to 2,539.9 points.

