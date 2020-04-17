Rouble firms on higher oil, central bank governor to detail coronavirus measures

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Friday, supported by a recovery in oil prices, as the market waited to hear details of how the central bank plans to handle an economic crisis fanned by the coronavirus outbreak.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 73.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.5% to trade at 79.96 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina was due to hold a weekly briefing at 0800 GMT to detail measures that Russia is taking to withstand financial shocks caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has pushed the economy to the brink of recession.

Last week, Nabiullina said the Bank of Russia will consider an interest rate cut among other options at its April 24 board meeting.

A rate cut would make lending cheaper and cushion the economic slowdown. It would also drive yields on Russia's treasury bonds lower, pushing their prices higher and possibly spurring investors to buy the paper ahead of such a rate move.

Russia's OFZ treasury bonds are popular with foreign investors and Moscow may now need to rely more on the paper as a means of raising funds as it fights the new coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices, one of the key drivers for Russian markets, were up on optimism on President Donald Trump's early plans to reopen the U.S. economy. Its gains were capped, however, by the weakest Chinese economic data in decades that reflected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $27.90 a barrel, pushing Russian stock indexes higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,079.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.6% to 2,530.2 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

