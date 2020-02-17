Rouble firms on Chinese measures to support economy

By 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 63.33 RUBUTSTN=MCX. Against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, the currency firmed 0.4% to trade at 68.63.

China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending to lessen the impact of the epidemic that has killed more than 1,700 people. The move helped Chinese stock markets rally and buttressed other Asian bourses.

The rouble is also receiving a boost from the month-end tax period that began on Monday. Tax payments generally prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% to 1,545.2 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% higher at 3,105.3 points.

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were steady at $57.38 a barrel by 0722 GMT as expectations that output cuts from major oil producers offset concerns of falling fuel demand due to the virus epidemic.

