Rouble firms in volatile trade, eyes on U.S. jobless data

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday, as the central bank's foreign currency sales helped outweigh concerns about falling oil prices and the impact of the coronavirus.

The rouble reversed early losses, but analysts feared that U.S. unemployment data due later in the day could send further jitters through already anxious markets.

By1200 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 78.00RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.5% to trade at 85.48 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.4% at $27.0 a barrel.

The Bank of Russia continued its forex interventions, selling the equivalent of 13.4 billion roubles ($171.9 million)of foreign currency on March 24, taking its total sales to more than $1.1 billion in the past two weeks.

"Market sentiment was worrisome on the background of coronavirus spreading in the United States and also expectations of a significant increase in the number of weekly claims for unemployment benefits," said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

Recorded coronavirus cases are beginning to rise more quickly in Russia, although the total of 840 is still far below the numbers in the United States and much of Europe.

The country said it would ground international flights from Friday and the mayor of Moscow said all restaurants, cafes, bars and shops, apart from those selling food and medicines, would close from March 28 until April 5.

Russia's budget can support new fiscal expenditures proposed on Wednesday, Sofya Donets, chief economist at Renaissance Capital said, adding that growth would be hit if a newly-announced week-long holiday of workers was prolonged.

"We calculated our tentative scenario for this new reality with both domestic and external restrictions to be prolonged, and we see -0.8% y-o-y growth in Russia in 2020 in this scenario," she said.

ITI Capital's head of research Iskander Lutsko said Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) could decline around 0.15% in the short term.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.7% to 987.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,445.3 points.

($1 = 77.9600 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Andrew Heavens)

