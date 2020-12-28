Rouble firms beyond 74 vs dollar, stocks rise

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed and stock indexes rose on Monday, amid an uptick in global risk appetite related to the latest U.S. spending package, but Russia-specific concerns about possible new sanctions capped gains.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% firmer against the dollar at 73.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving towards 72.65, the four-month high touched in mid-December.

So far this year, the rouble has lost around 16.5% of its value against the greenback.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to 90.32 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

The threat of sanctions has dented the rouble this year, with such concerns intensifying recently after the United States promised to retaliate over a massive hacking campaign that allegedly involved Russians. Moscow has denied any wrongdoing.

Washington is also urging European allies and private companies to halt work that could help in the building of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and is preparing wider sanctions on the Russian project in coming weeks.

Rouble volatility could increase this week as trading activity will wane further ahead of Russia's long New Year holidays. The Moscow Exchange will be closed for four days from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, but many traders will be away from their desks for longer as Russia's holiday season ends on Jan. 11.

Russian stock indexes were up along with some global stock markets after Trump on Sunday signed into law the $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, averting a government shutdown in the world's largest economy.

"There is hope that we'll see a Santa Claus rally. Stock indexes may rise after the Christmas holidays and well into the beginning of the new year," said Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Brokerage.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% to 1,388.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX advanced 0.4% to 3,259.8 points, nearing an all-time high of 3,318.39 it hit on Dec. 17.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.