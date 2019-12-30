Rouble firms beyond 62 vs dollar on last trading day of 2019

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, moving towards its strongest levels since 2018 hit earlier this month, while stocks hovered near all-time highs.

Market activity declined on the last trading day of the year ahead of Russia's long New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays on Jan. 1-8. The Moscow Exchange, the country's main bourse, will operate as usual on Jan. 3, 6 and 8.

At 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 61.92 RUBUTSTN=MCX, advancing towards 61.51, its strongest level since May 2018 touched last week.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% to 69.43 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble became the second best-performing currency against the greenback in 2019 after the Ukrainian hryvnia UAH=.

So far this year, the rouble has gained 12% versus the dollar and firmed 15% versus the euro.

In the past few days, the rouble was supported by month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local duties. But this support is set to wane until the second half of January.

"Monday brings the last tax payments in Russia for December - corporate profit tax," VTB Capital said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were little changed, lacking new momentum. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.05% to 1,550.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,047.2 points, near its record high of 3,054 hit on Friday.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Louise Heavens)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.