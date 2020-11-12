Rouble firms below 77 vs dollar as market awaits vaccine

By 1144 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 76.91 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% versus the euro, trading at 90.87 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"After the excessive weakening of the rouble yesterday, it may be possible to recover to 76.5 to the dollar today, but for now there are no triggers for more substantial growth," said Sberbank CIB in a note.

With a month-end tax period approaching, some exporters have been taking advantage of the recent rouble weakening to convert foreign currency revenues, buttressing the Russian currency.

Against this backdrop, Russia's finance ministry has tapped the global debt market for the first time this year.

Hopes of a vaccine against COVID-19 lifted global markets and risk appetite this week, after Pfizer PFE.N said on Monday that its vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Russia said on Thursday its own Sputnik V vaccine was 92% effective, while reporting a record daily high of 439 deaths from the virus.

"The euphoria that has swung global markets higher of late, like the inevitability of a pendulum, appears to have peaked and (is) now set to begin a corrective course," said BCS Global Markets. It added that momentum could soon swing back.

Russian stock indexes were paring losses, after reaching around two-month highs in the previous session as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.2% to $43.87 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,235.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3016.6 points.

Shares in Russia's top gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM outperformed the wider market after strong quarterly results, but TCS Group TCSGDR.MM, the parent company of Russia's leading private bank Tinkoff, saw its Moscow GDRs slip.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Catherine Evans)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.