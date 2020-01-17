Rouble firms before government reshuffle, MOEX hits record high

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Friday, with the market focused on the outcome of a government reshuffle, after Mikhail Mushustin was confirmed as the new prime minister on Thursday.

At 0736 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 61.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 68.53 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Trading volumes may be lighter than usual due to the anticipated changes in government, some of which could be announced on Friday, and with a U.S. holiday coming up on Monday.

Volatility was considerably lower than Wednesday and Thursday when the government's resignation and surprise appointment of a relatively unknown political figure as prime minister unnerved investors.

However, the swift instalment of Mishustin meant that the political uncertainty was too brief to have a significant impact, said J.P. Morgan analyst Anatoliy Shal.

"(Mishustin's) first statements point to a high degree of continuity in economic policies, as he stressed the importance of macroeconomic stability," Shal said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $64.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up, with the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX hitting a record high of 3,171.2 points, up 0.5%, at 0743 GMT.

Having made steady gains since the beginning of December, the MOEX could reach as high as 3,180 points today, said Elena Shatilova of Alor Broker.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% at 1,623.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.