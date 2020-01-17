Rouble firms before government reshuffle, MOEX hits record high

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The rouble firmed on Friday, with the market focused on the outcome of a government reshuffle, after Mikhail Mushustin was confirmed as the new prime minister on Thursday.

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Friday, with the market focused on the outcome of a government reshuffle, after Mikhail Mushustin was confirmed as the new prime minister on Thursday.

At 0736 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 61.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.2% to trade at 68.53 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Trading volumes may be lighter than usual due to the anticipated changes in government, some of which could be announced on Friday, and with a U.S. holiday coming up on Monday.

Volatility was considerably lower than Wednesday and Thursday when the government's resignation and surprise appointment of a relatively unknown political figure as prime minister unnerved investors.

However, the swift instalment of Mishustin meant that the political uncertainty was too brief to have a significant impact, said J.P. Morgan analyst Anatoliy Shal.

"(Mishustin's) first statements point to a high degree of continuity in economic policies, as he stressed the importance of macroeconomic stability," Shal said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $64.7 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up, with the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX hitting a record high of 3,171.2 points, up 0.5%, at 0743 GMT.

Having made steady gains since the beginning of December, the MOEX could reach as high as 3,180 points today, said Elena Shatilova of Alor Broker.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% at 1,623.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More