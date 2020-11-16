Rouble firms as vaccine optimism outweighs COVID-19 fears

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Monday, as optimism in global markets for a vaccine against COVID-19 outweighed a resurgence in the pandemic, with infections in Russia reaching a record daily high.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 77.04 RUBUTSTN=MCX, pulling away from a one-week low hit on Friday, and had gained 0.4% to trade at 91.22 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $43.26 a barrel.

"Optimistic sentiment is prevailing on markets, in spite of the difficult epidemiological situation, which will allow the rouble to recover to 76.6 versus the dollar today," said Sberbank CIB, the investment arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank, in a note.

Russia reported 22,778 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a record daily rise, and 303 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The rouble is expected to receive additional support from month-end tax payments that usually lead export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes climbed to their best levels in recent months.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.3% to a 10-week high of 1,255.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.5% higher at 3,069.9 points, a near three-month high.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.