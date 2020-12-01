Rouble firms as vaccine optimism lingers, delayed OPEC+ meeting in focus

Updates with rouble gains, adds quotes

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed and stock indexes inched higher on Tuesday as investors priced in lingering optimism over vaccines for COVID-19 and recovering oil prices in the build-up to a key OPEC+ meeting.

The rouble, which has lost more than 20% of its value against the dollar so far this year, saw increased volatility this week, gaining 0.5% to 76.04 against the greenback as of 1155 GMTRUBUTSTN=MCX.

The market is closely watching OPEC and allies led by Russia after they postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday. Key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We still believe that OPEC+ can reach a consensus and thus we're constructive on the rouble," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, adding that the rouble could firm to 75.75 against the dollar on Tuesday.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 90.98 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, pared losses and was steady at $47.84 a barrel.

Should the situation with oil prices worsen, pressure on the rouble may increase, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on markets, with rising cases worldwide and the corresponding health restrictions threatening global economic recovery.

"After a flurry of vaccine news meant November was a bumper month, the question remains whether December will see a 'Santa rally', or whether Christmas came early last month and yesterday's profit taking will continue," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russian stock indexes were on the rise after a slump on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.6% to 1,302.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEXrose 1.1% to 3,141.5 points.

Russian oil companies were under pressure amid uncertainty over global oil market developments. Shares in oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM underperformed the wider market, down 0.3% on the day.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM were up 1.7%, the day after unveiling a new three-year strategy.

