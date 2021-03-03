Rouble firms as sanction fears fade; state FX buying plan weighs

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Wednesday as new western sanctions were not harsh, while the finance ministry's decision to increase foreign currency purchases trimmed some gains in the Russian currency.

The rouble has been under pressure from sanction fears for months but pared losses recently as it became clear the new measures would not cause significant economic harm. Moscow promised to retaliate to the new sanctions.

At 0946 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% firmer against the dollar at 73.66 RUBUTSTN=MCX. It strengthened from the 2021 low of 76.50 hit in late January but was quite far from levels of around 66 seen a year earlier.

"The reduction in sanction risks is supporting the rouble, but the dollar might firm further if the (U.S. economic) data is strong," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

In U.S. President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, Washington on Tuesday imposed sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and on 14 entities over what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

"The much-anticipated US sanctions hit the tape and, much like their EU counterparts, were a mild slap across the wrist," BCS brokerage said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.1% stronger at 89.15 EURRUBTN=MCX.

After hitting its strongest since Feb. 25 of 73.40 against the dollar, the rouble lost some of its earlier gains after the finance ministry said it would increase daily FX purchases in the month ahead. State FX buying adds pressure on the already battered rouble.

The finance ministry was also due to offer two series of OFZ treasury bonds, which used to be popular among foreign investors for their yields.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.8% at $63.79 a barrel despite uncertainty over how much supply the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, will restore to the market in its Thursday meeting.

Russian stocks were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.5% to 1,473.9. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 3,445.2.

