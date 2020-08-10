Rouble firms as oil prices edge up, market eyes post-election Belarus

Adds comments, updates prices

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday after oil prices rose, although risks loom over the situation in Belarus, where mass protests broke out after President Alexander Lukashenko declared he had been re-elected by a landslide.

The opposition accused Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, of rigging the ballot, and bloody clashes between police and protesters sparked Western criticism and talk of new sanctions.

As of 1523 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.2% against the dollar to 73.60 RUBUTSTN=MCX, off this month's low of 74.68 hit last Monday.

"Potentially the events in Belarus carry risks for Russian markets," said Evgeniy Suvorov, an economist at Loko-Invest.

The unrest is also receiving growing attention in Russia and abroad, said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist at ING Bank in Moscow.

Still, the rouble, which was battered in July by conversions of rouble-denominated dividends into other currencies, should regain some ground, VTB Capital said.

"Our quantitative USDRUB model still points to the fact that the rouble trades cheap versus its fundamentals, so we think it could continue outperforming comparable currencies."

The rouble has lost more than 15% of its value against the dollar this year, becoming one of the 10 worst performers globally.

Versus the euro, the rouble firmed 0.3% to 86.56 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $44.77 a barrel but failed to support Russian stocks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 1,269.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,965.3 points.

