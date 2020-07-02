Rouble firms as markets reopen after Russians vote to extend Putin rule

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Thursday, bouncing back from a five-week low as markets reopened after Russians voted in favour of changes that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in the Kremlin until 2036.

Rising oil prices and promising news from vaccine trials supported the rouble, even as the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases remained high.

Russian markets were closed on Wednesday as a week of voting reached its climax, with Russians overwhelmingly voting for constitutional amendments that will allow Putin to seek two additional terms as president. The vote was condemned by Kremlin critics as illegitimate and illegal.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the U.S. dollar at 70.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX, pulling away from the 71.34 mark reached on Tuesday, its weakest against the greenback since May 27.

Versus the euro, the rouble had strengthened 0.5% to trade at 79.60 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $42.38 a barrel.

Risk appetite was improved by a prospective COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and Germany's BioNTech BNTX.O, which was found to be well-tolerated in early-stage human trials.

However, risk assets in Russia are expected to come under pressure from calls for U.S. sanctions against the country, if a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan is confirmed.

The external outlook for Russian markets was positive, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova, adding that a U.S. June labour market report, expected at 1230 GMT, will be in focus.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2% to 1,236.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,769.9 points.

