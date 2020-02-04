Rouble firms as Chinese economic measures curb coronavirus concerns

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, moving away from a two-month low and tracking other emerging market currencies as China assuaged fears around the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 63.49 after having slipped to 64.12 on Monday, its weakest since Dec. 4. The Russian currency had gained 0.3% to trade at 70.21 versus the euro . China's move to inject liquidity into markets and pledge to use monetary tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample has calmed investors' jitters surrounding the virus, which has so far killed more than 420 people. [nL4N2A2069] The measures also helped the yuan steady and saw most Asian currencies recover slightly. Andrei Kochetkov, an analyst at Otkritie Brokerage, said the rouble was benefiting from a generally positive backdrop on Tuesday. "The perception of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China is gradually leaving the realm of public panic in favour of a more practical approach," he said in a note. Russia's Finance Ministry will announce later on Tuesday which OFZ treasury bonds it plans to auction on Wednesday. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets and often buttresses the rouble. On Wednesday the ministry will also announce its purchases of foreign currency for state reserves for the next month. A Reuters survey earlier this week showed the ministry was expected to lower its FX purchases, which could support the rouble. [nL8N2A33O2] Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $54.67 a barrel as of 0742 GMT. Russian stock indexes were higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,528.4 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 3,085.5 points. For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Kirsten Donovan) ((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/

