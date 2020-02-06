Rouble firms as China halves U.S. import tariffs and virus fears ease

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, helped by China halving import tariffs on a collection of U.S. goods and easing fears over the outbreak of coronavirus, despite the death toll passing 500. At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 62.81 and had gained 0.1% to trade at 69.10 versus the euro . China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies. [nL4N2A61K6] The death toll from the coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with total confirmed infections standing at more than 28,000 there. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial, removing the prospect of an early change in the White House and relaxing investors. [nL1N2A50I6] "Markets are no longer looking at the increase in coronavirus victims, they need new factors," ITI Capital analysts said in a note. "The removal of all impeachment charges against Trump and China's halving of tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports also cheered investors." Separately, statistics from China indicate that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS, giving investors cause to remain calm. [nL4N2A03OO] In focus domestically is the Russian central bank's first rate-setting meeting of the year on Friday. A Reuters poll last week showed that the central bank is expected continue its easing of monetary policy and cut its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time, to 6.00% from 6.25%. [nL8N2A04RJ] Local support for the rouble came from Wednesday's successful OFZ treasury bond auctions and the finance ministry's decision to reduce its daily foreign currency purchases to 11.3 billion roubles from 18.2 billion roubles, starting from Friday. [nR4N2A0006] Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6% at $56.16 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were firmer, with the rouble-based MOEX index briefly reaching a two-week high. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 1,573.3 points. The MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 3,136.6 points. For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson) ((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/

