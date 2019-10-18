Rouble firms as c.bank signals imminent rate cut

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened stronger on Friday after Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sent yet another signal that a rate cut was looming, boosting expectations that the rate could be lowered more than initially expected.

The rouble gained 0.2% to 63.97 versus the dollar at 0714 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX and gained 0.3% to trade at 71.14 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Russian currency was supported by demand for Russian rouble-denominated OFZ treasury bonds amid expectations that the central bank will cut rates as soon as next week.

Nabiullina cemented such expectations by saying that the Bank of Russia can lower its key rate more decisively, versus a moderate pace of cuts in recent months.

Speaking one week before the rate decision due on Oct. 25 and just before the week of silence that the central bank observes, Nabiullina opened the door for a rate cut of more than 25 basis points to the key rate, now at 7%, analysts said.

"It seem like minus 50 basis points (to the rate)," said Kirill Tremasov, a former economy ministry official and now head of research at Loko-Invest.

"Rally in OFZ bonds will continue and the rouble should get support from that as there will be those willing to bet on a 50 basis point rate cut," said a forex dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow.

Yields in 10-year OFZ bonds RU10YT=RR were flat at 6.66% on Friday, having fallen from levels of around 7% seen in early October.

The rouble may also get support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their dollar and euro revenues to meet local duties.

This month taxes could withdraw up to 2.2 trillion roubles ($34.39 billion), according to Reuters estimates based on a survey of market analysts.

Russian stock indexes were steady, lacking new momentum ahead of the weekend.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was flat at 1,353.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 0.05% at 2,747.5.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 63.9700 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.