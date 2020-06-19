Rouble firms as c.bank expected to slash key rate

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday ahead of a rate-setting meeting at which investors expect the central bank to slash its benchmark interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 100 basis points as the economy slips into recession.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 69.59 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.3% to trade at 78.02 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month said they expected the central bank to cut the key rate to a record low of 4.5%.

Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank's governor, has said it would consider this sharp cut among other options.

Such a move could make lending less expensive and could help curb the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than half a million people in the country.

The central bank's rate decision, scheduled for 1030 GMT, will be followed by a press conference by Nabiullina at 1200 GMT in which she will shed more light on the bank's policy decisions.

At market opening, the rouble was also receiving support from oil prices, which rose on Friday after producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies pledged to meet commitments on supply cuts. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.7% at $42.21 a barrel by 0657 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.9% to 1,241.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 2,740.6 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

