Rouble firms ahead of state FX sales data, central bank media conference

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed slightly in early trade on Friday, ahead of the publication of the finance ministry's plan for state foreign currency selling for the month ahead and a media conference with the head of the Russian central bank.

At 0752 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% firmer against the dollar at 73.82 RUBUTSTN=MCX and against the euro gained 0.4% to trade at 79.95 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russia is expected to more than double its foreign currency selling from state reserves to $2.5 billion in May, according to a Reuters survey. The finance ministry will announce details at 0900 GMT. The ministry has a selling plan for the month ahead which is carried out by the central bank on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, the central bank sold 18.6 billion roubles ($252.13 million) worth of foreign currency to support the rouble, in interventions that include the finance ministry's selling plan and extra interventions when prices for Russia's Urals crude blend slip below $25 per barrel.

"The current balance of market flows is relatively favourable for the rouble," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a weekly online media conference at 1200 GMT where she is expected to shed more light on the bank's plan to cut rates to support the economy, hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated to 3.1% in April, in line with market expectations, which should not impede further cuts to the central bank's key rate, now at 5.5%, Nordea Bank analysts said.

Market volatility may increase later on Friday ahead of Russia's long weekend to commemorate Victory day. The Moscow Exchange will be closed for three days until May 12, which usually prompts investors to minimise risk-taking.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5% to 1,120.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 2,624.2 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 73.7725 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.