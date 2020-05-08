Rouble firms ahead of central bank media conference

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Friday after Russia's finance ministry said it plans to triple its daily selling of foreign currency in May and ahead of a media conference with the head of the Russian central bank.

At 1044 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% firmer against the dollar at 73.64 RUBUTSTN=MCX and against the euro gained 0.5% to trade at 79.84 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry said it plans to sell 11.4 billion roubles ($154 million) of foreign currency a day from May 13 to June 4, nearly tripling the amount it had sold a month earlier.

The actual amount of forex the state sells may exceed the finance ministry's plan, as happened in April. Russia started spending state money this year for the first time since early 2015 to save the rouble from crashing.

On Wednesday, the central bank sold 18.6 billion roubles worth of foreign currency to support the rouble, in interventions that include the finance ministry's selling plan and extra interventions when prices for Russia's Urals crude blend slip below $25 per barrel.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a weekly online media conference at 1200 GMT where she is expected to shed more light on the bank's plan to cut rates to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rouble could see some support from a pickup in demand for Russian OFZ treasury bonds if Nabiullina "allows for a more than 50 bp key rate cut in June," said Sberbank CIB, an investment arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank.

Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated to 3.1% in April, in line with market expectations, mostly driven by higher food prices. This should not impede further cuts to the central bank's key rate, now at 5.5%, Nordea Bank analysts said.

"The current balance of market flows is relatively favourable for the rouble," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Market volatility may increase later on Friday ahead of Russia's long weekend to commemorate Victory Day. The Moscow Exchange will be closed for three days until May 12, which usually prompts investors to minimise risk-taking.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,123.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,625 points.

