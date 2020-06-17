Rouble firms ahead of bond auctions

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, tracking emerging market currencies as investors awaited bond auctions by the finance ministry known to support the national currency.

At 0745 GMT the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 69.40 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving further away from the June low of 70.70 it hit on Monday. It was 0.1% higher versus the euro at 78.35 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russia's finance ministry will auction three series of OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2025, 2028 and 2030 later on Wednesday. Demand for these bonds, which has been strong among foreign investors, often buttresses the rouble.

The domestic market's attention is focused on the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Friday, where analysts expect to cut its benchmark interest rate by a deeper-than-usual 100 basis points.

The bank has also helped support the currency with daily sales of foreign currency. It said on Wednesday it had sold the equivalent of 10.3 billion roubles ($148.4 million) worth of FX on June 15.

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after an increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories sparked concerns about oversupply as the prospect of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could halt any demand recovery. O/R

Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 0.6% at $40.70 a barrel by 0720 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% at 1,257.5 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% higher at 2,769.8 points.

($1 = 69.3900 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jan Harvey)

