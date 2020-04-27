Rouble firms after rate cut, shrugs off drop in oil prices

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, supported by the central bank's decision to cut interest rates and by its daily sales of foreign currency, which outweighed another drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export.

At 1328 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 74.45RUBUTSTN=MCX and had eased 0.2% to 80.81 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Low and volatile oil prices kept putting pressure on the rouble, along with the global economic crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We expect high volatility on the Russian market and oil prices to move within a wide range this week," BCS brokerage said.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 8.3% at $19.66 a barrel, resuming its slide on concerns over scarce storage capacity, especially in the United States, and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Russia, the economy is set to shrink by up to 6% this year, the central bank's new forecasts showed.

But the rouble could gain this week after the rate cut and the expectations for lower rates in the future, which should support demand for Russian bonds, said Tatiana Evdokimova, chief economist at Nordea Bank in Moscow.

The central bank is also supporting the rouble with daily sales of foreign currency from state reserves, Russia's first FX intervention since early 2015.

The rouble gained last week after the central bank cut rates in an effort to counter the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus epidemic and signalled more cuts later this year.

Lower central bank rates drive bond yields lower while pushing their prices higher. This makes Russia's OFZ treasury bonds more attractive for investors who bet on further rate cuts by the central bank.

Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds RU10YT=RRslid to 6.06%, levels last seen in early March before a global sell-off in emerging-market assets.

"This week, trading activity in the OFZ market will be below average - a long May holiday weekend starts in Russia on Friday," VTB Capital said. The Moscow Exchange will be closed on May 1 and will partly re-open on May 4.

Russian stock indexes were slightly up, shrugging off yet another decline in crude prices, as they priced in what Alfa Bank said was the mood of optimism on global markets as some governments in Europe prepare to ease lockdowns.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,084.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2,563.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King and Ken Ferris)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.