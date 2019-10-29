Rouble falls with an eye on U.S. Fed meeting, OFZ bonds at 11-year highs

MOSCOW, Oct, 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened slightly weaker against the dollar on Tuesday, treading water ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut this week, but lost support from monthly tax payments that usually boost demand for the currency.

At 0759 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 63.86 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was unchanged versus the euro to trade at 70.78 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading near a one-month peak of 70.48 it hit the day before.

The rouble firmed towards a three-month high against the dollar on Monday, thanks in part to strong demand for Russian treasury bonds after the central bank cut the key rate by 50 basis points last week.

On Tuesday, yields on Russia's 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their price, briefly fell to 6.35%, their lowest since October 2008. RU10YT=RR

The rouble has also seen some support from global market optimism following an announcement that part of a trade deal between the United States and China was ahead of schedule , and the European Union granting Britain another Brexit deadline extension until Jan. 31.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $61.2 a barrel. O/R

Global market activity may decline in the short term in the build up to the U.S. Fed's decision on its benchmark interest rate, which is due on Oct. 30, Olma brokerage firm said.

"In the currency market, as in the stock market, there may be a period of calm before the Fed's meeting," the firm said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was unchanged at 1,411.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX, which hit a record peak of 2,899.65 on Monday, was 0.2% higher at 2,861.4 points.

Shares in internet group Yandex YNDX.MM saw modest gains on Tuesday, having jumped more than 4% late on Monday after reports that the company was in talks over an IPO for its Yandex.Taxi ride-hailing unit.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

