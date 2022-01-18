Rouble falls towards 76.5 vs dollar, MOEX slips below 3,500 level

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The rouble fell on Tuesday towards the 76.5 level against the dollar and the MOEX benchmark stock index slipped past 3,500 to its lowest since March, as a sell-off triggered by geopolitical concerns continued.

The rouble extended losses made over the past few weeks, following a short-lived recovery on Monday after German business newspaper Handelsblatt cited sources saying Western governments were no longer considering cutting Russia off from the SWIFT global payments system.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council rejected the Handelsblatt story.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 76.33 RUBUTSTN=MCX and down 0.2% to trade at 87.00 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has been haunted by the stand-off between Moscow and the West. Russia says it is concerned about NATO's expansion, while the West says Moscow could be preparing to invade Ukraine. Russia denies any wrongdoing.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Russia could also hamper risk appetite. On Tuesday, the Russian government will discuss the rising number of Omicron cases and measures to curb its spread, with markets watching for possible restrictions that can have a negative economic impact.

"Indeed, the situation remains highly uncertain and fluid. If geopolitical risks did ease, however, expect a bounce," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.8% at $87.97 a barrel, rising to a more than seven-year high, but failed to support Russian financial markets. O/R

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 2% at 3,487.3 points after briefly touching 3,450.4, a level last seen in late March.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.4% to 1,440.2 points.

