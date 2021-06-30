Rouble falls to one-week low as Putin's annual phone-in gets underway

By 1005 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 73.17 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting 73.2175, its weakest since June 22.

It had lost 0.4% to trade at 86.97 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

A foreign bank trader in Moscow linked the rouble's drop to profit-taking and the passing of a month-end tax period, which usually prompts export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency into roubles to meet local liabilities.

Putin began taking questions from Russian citizens during an annual televised programme that usually runs for several hours at 0900 GMT.

"Some pragmatic overtures of Russia-West cooperation would put some wind in the sails," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

On the monetary policy front, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said a monetary policy response was needed to avoid an inflationary spiral in Russia.

A rate hike, favourable for the rouble, is already priced in by the market. Nabiullina on Monday said the bank will consider a 25-100 basis point rate increase in July.

Speaking at Russia's International Financial Congress, Nabiullina also said her bank plans to hold a monetary policy review this year.

A worrying surge in COVID-19 cases in Russia limited room for market growth. Authorities blamed the surge on the highly infections Delta variant.

On Wednesday, Russia reported 669 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $75.24 a barrel. O/R

Oil prices rising above $75 a barrel could help the rouble appreciate on Wednesday, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,641.3. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,810.7.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Rashmi Aich)

