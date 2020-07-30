Rouble falls to lowest since May vs dollar as risk appetite decreases

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to its lowest level in more than two months against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as investors' risk appetite dwindled because of surges of coronavirus cases that threaten to derail the recovery in demand for fuel.

Tracking the downward trajectory of other emerging market currencies, the rouble was 1.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.59 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest level since May 15, by 0730 GMT, and had lost 1% to trade at 86.43 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its weakest since April 1.

Falling oil prices put pressure on the rouble as Brent crude futures LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 0.9% at $43.36 a barrel. O/R

The rouble this week lost the support it had received from month-end taxes, which usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency to meet local duties.

Markets will now be turning their attention to the release of preliminary second-quarter gross domestic product data in the United States and weekly unemployment statistics that will show the extend of the damage caused by the crisis.

If U.S. GDP falls more than expected in the second quarter, risk appetite will remain weak, Nordea Bank said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday the surge in coronavirus infections in the country was beginning to weigh on economic activity as it left interest rates near zero to support the economy.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.4% to 1,248.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,909.6 points.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM fell 0.6% after it reported a 33.4% drop in net profit in the second quarter. L5N2F1326

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

