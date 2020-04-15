Rouble falls sharply as oil drops again, but OFZ bonds enjoy demand

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Wednesday, dragged down by falling oil prices and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, but the finance ministry still held a successful sale of OFZ treasury bonds.

At 1356 GMT, the rouble was down 2.3% against the dollar at 73.55 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading back towards a four-year low of 81.97 it hit last month.

Versus the euro, the rouble fell 1.3% to 81.19EURRUBTN=MCX, away from 70 to 72, where it had traded before the latest sell-off began during a crash in oil prices in early March.

The falling rouble and market turbulence, however, did not prevent the finance ministry from holding two auctions of OFZ treasury bonds. The ministry used to cancel such weekly auctions in the past if the rouble was weakening sharply.

The ministry sold 97 billion roubles ($1.30 billion) worth of OFZ bonds on Wednesday, which accounts for one-sixth of its borrowing plan for the second quarter.

Demand for the bonds was supported by expectations that the central bank may cut interest rates as soon as April 24.

A rate cut would drive OFZ yields lower and push their prices higher, suggesting investors may be interested in buying the bonds before such a rate move.

The novel coronavirus remained a threat, as Russia reported another daily record rise in the number of cases, bringing its nationwide total to 24,490 and the number of deaths to 198.

To prevent the virus from spreading, Moscow authorities introduced travel permits, fuelling fears that the state was using the epidemic to tighten its surveillance of citizens.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 5.2% at $28.06 a barrel amid persistent worries about oversupply, as the International Monetary Fund warned of a deep worldwide recession. O/R

Russian stocks tracked oil prices lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 6.4% to 1,060.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 4.5% to 2,513.4 points.

The RTS index is likely to consolidate around 1,100 as the market watches the recently begun corporate earnings season in the United States, Olma brokerage said.

($1 = 74.6300 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

