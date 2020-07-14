Rouble falls on low oil prices, U.S. virus surges

By 1318 GMT, Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $42.11 a barrel.

On the local market, foreign investors' conversion of rouble dividends into other currencies and smaller FX interventions by the central bank have put downward pressure on the rouble.

The finance ministry said it would auction two series of OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2024 and 2030 on Wednesday, setting the overall amount on offer at 100 billion roubles ($1.40 billion).

Demand for these bonds, which has been strong among foreign investors in recent months, serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.9% to 1,199.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.1% lower at 2,709.6 points.

($1 = 71.1900 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Larry King and John Stonestreet)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

