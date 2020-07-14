Rouble falls on low oil prices, U.S. virus surges

Contributor
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The rouble fell against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by falling oil prices and surges in coronavirus cases in the United States that have led to new restrictions on businesses.

By 1318 GMT, Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $42.11 a barrel.

On the local market, foreign investors' conversion of rouble dividends into other currencies and smaller FX interventions by the central bank have put downward pressure on the rouble.

The finance ministry said it would auction two series of OFZ treasury bonds maturing in 2024 and 2030 on Wednesday, setting the overall amount on offer at 100 billion roubles ($1.40 billion).

Demand for these bonds, which has been strong among foreign investors in recent months, serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.9% to 1,199.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.1% lower at 2,709.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 71.1900 roubles)

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Larry King and John Stonestreet)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More