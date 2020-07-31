Rouble falls more than 1% as some investors convert dividends to FX

Adds rouble extending losses

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - The rouble extended its losses on Friday against the U.S. dollar as the Russian corporate dividend season prompted some investors to convert their rouble payouts into foreign currency.

At 1200 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% weaker against the dollar at 74.10 RUBUTSTN=MCX, its lowest level since mid-May, and had lost 1.1% to trade at 87.59 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, its weakest since late March.

"We believe that the rouble's underperformance in recent weeks ... largely reflects dividend flows from major exporters," said Maxim Korovin, a strategist at VTB Capital.

"This effect could wane soon, in our view, as dividend payments this year have already passed their peak."

The rouble's downward trajectory could not be offset by rising oil prices or by the central bank's daily sales of foreign currency.

Oil prices recovered on Friday, after touching three-week lows in the previous session in response to a record decline in U.S. growth as the coronavirus ravaged the world's biggest economy and oil consumer. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $43.32 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% at 1,240.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,911.5 points.

