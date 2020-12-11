Rouble falls from near four-month high, MOEX at record peak on vaccine optimism

By 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.31 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier touching 72.8500, its strongest mark since Aug. 17.

It had lost 0.3% versus the euro, trading at 88.90 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts at Sberbank CIB said the rouble rally may run out of steam on Friday, but expected the unit to stay near 73 to the greenback.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $50.53 a barrel.

U.S. authorities on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine, which was the primary catalyst helping the risk trade, said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Meanwhile, doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O are rolling off a Brazilian production line.

"And yet, once the market prices in the dynamic, a correction would not surprise. Indeed, global growth prospects still clearly have flies in the ointment," BCS added.

Russian stock indexes were climbing, with the MOEX index reaching a new record high.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,405.4 points, its strongest since Feb. 27. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,269.9 points.

Shares in Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM were up 2.9% after jumping as high as 6% in the opening trade on the news that the private equity firm Altus Capital has extended its offer to buy a large minority stake in the company.

