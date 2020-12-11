PFE

Rouble falls from near four-month high, MOEX at record peak on vaccine optimism

Alexander Marrow Reuters
The Russian rouble hit a near four-month high versus the dollar on Friday before paring gains to weaken after sharply firming in the previous session, with positive news about vaccines supporting risk appetite and boosting oil prices.

By 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.31 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier touching 72.8500, its strongest mark since Aug. 17.

It had lost 0.3% versus the euro, trading at 88.90 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Analysts at Sberbank CIB said the rouble rally may run out of steam on Friday, but expected the unit to stay near 73 to the greenback.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $50.53 a barrel.

U.S. authorities on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine, which was the primary catalyst helping the risk trade, said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Meanwhile, doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O are rolling off a Brazilian production line.

"And yet, once the market prices in the dynamic, a correction would not surprise. Indeed, global growth prospects still clearly have flies in the ointment," BCS added.

Russian stock indexes were climbing, with the MOEX index reaching a new record high.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,405.4 points, its strongest since Feb. 27. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 3,269.9 points.

Shares in Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM were up 2.9% after jumping as high as 6% in the opening trade on the news that the private equity firm Altus Capital has extended its offer to buy a large minority stake in the company.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova and Angus MacSwan)

