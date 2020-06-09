Rouble falls from 14-week high in line with profit-taking trend

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday a day after hitting a 14-week high, in line with a profit-taking trend in other emerging currencies as caution crept into markets hungry for risk.

Despite losing ground, the rouble retained support from relatively high oil prices and continued foreign currency sales by the central bank.

At 0749 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 68.80 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from Monday's high of 68.04, its strongest level since March 3.

Versus the euro, the rouble had lost 0.6% to trade at 76.47 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $40.38 a barrel.

Renewed tensions between the United States and China over President Donald Trump's intention to sanction Chinese officials responsible for oppressing Uighur Muslims could dampen the increased risk appetite supported by the easing of coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks.

"An intensified confrontation between the U.S. and China could have a significant negative impact on the pace of global economic recovery," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Coronavirus restrictions were abruptly removed in Moscow, with a regime of self-isolation ending on Tuesday, but the rouble did not react when the change was announced on Monday, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

"For the rouble it is a negative event, as a rise in business and consumer activity will stimulate the activity of importers," he added.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.3% to 1,271.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 2,776.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by William Maclean)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.