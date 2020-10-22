Rouble falls as U.S. says Russia tried to interfere in 2020 election

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened on Thursday after the United States said Russia had tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 76.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from 76.5725, its strongest since Sept. 23, which it briefly touched on Wednesday.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday, two weeks before the U.S. election, that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the presidential election, reminding markets about risks of more sanctions against Russia.

"Geopolitical risk may be higher today, as the US has once again accused Russia of election meddling – still, investors may not be too sensitive to such headlines," BCS Brokerage said.

The prospect of a victory for Joe Biden in the U.S. election has weighed on the rouble for months and its fortunes now appear more closely tethered to the White House contest than to Russia's economic health.

The rouble's weakness and concerns about the U.S. election were among reasons that analysts cited when they predicted that the Russian central bank would refrain from further rate cuts and would leave rates unchanged on Friday.

"The 'sanction noise' may restrain the rouble's firming but will not weaken it substantially," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.4% to 91.35 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian stock indexes were up, reflecting a 0.24% increase in Brent crude oil prices to $41.84 per barrel LCOc1.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,144.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 2,796.7 points.

