Rouble falls as trade-deal uncertainty lingers

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble started the week on a tepid note, as disagreements over Hong Kong pro-democracy protests stoked further uncertainty about U.S.-China trade negotiations, denting global appetite for riskier assets.

As of 0821 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 64.39 RUBUTSTN=MCX on Monday, and had lost 0.1% to trade at 70.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Beijing reacted angrily to U.S. President Donald Trump signing a law last week supporting protesters in Hong Kong, putting the Russian currency under pressure.

Trade tensions increased investor aversion towards risk assets, exerting selling pressure on emerging market currencies.

Despite the political stand-off, the rouble has received some support from a private sector survey showing better-than-expected manufacturing statistics from China.

Factory activity in the world's second-largest economy showed surprising signs of improvement in November, with growth picking up to a near three-year high, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

Russia's manufacturing activity, however, sunk to a decade-low in November and its seventh consecutive month of contraction, according to the Markit PMI.

Andrey Kochetkov, an analyst at Otkritie Broker, described the external background as slightly positive and said the rouble may strengthen towards the end of the week.

"The markets received evidence that the Chinese economy is resisting well in trade war conditions," he said.

"Meanwhile, hopes for a trade agreement still remain, although the agreement process is being dragged out."

The rouble also benefited from a strong gain in the prices of Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, which was up 1.3% at $61.3 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,442.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 2,949.2 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Katya Golubkova and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

