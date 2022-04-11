Rouble falls as Russia relaxes capital controls; Rosbank shares jump 40%

By 1500 GMT, the rouble had lost more than 4% of its value in jittery trade, sliding to 79.45 to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, and was down 4.5% to 86.45 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

During the trading session on Moscow Exchange, the rouble fell to 82.0950 against the dollar, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday which was its strongest since Nov. 11.

Late on Friday the central bank said it would scrap a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.

"The central bank gave markets a unequivocal signal that a further rouble strengthening was undesirable," said Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Zenit Bank.

The decision to scrap the 12% commission on FX operations means speculators will be able to trade again, Alor Brokerage said, adding market players were tending to lock in even small profits.

The rouble retains support from the obligatory conversion of 80% of FX revenues by export-focused companies as well as from high interest rates, even though the central bank unexpectedly cut its key rate from 20% to 17% last week.

ITI Capital analysts said Russia receives about $1.4 billion a day in export revenues and the rouble could firm further, given Russian capital controls and shrinking imports.

The central bank's cut supported Russian OFZ government bonds. The finance ministry said at the weekend that it wouldn't borrow on local or foreign debt markets this year.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also said Russia would take legal action if the West tried to force it to default on its sovereign debt.

Yields on 10-year OFZs, which move inversely with their prices, fell to 10.45% on Monday RU10YT=RR. That was their lowest since Feb. 21, three days before Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 5.8% to 1,017.4 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX shed 1% to 2,566.6 points, with losses limited by the rouble's slide.

