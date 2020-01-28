Rouble falls again as virus fears weigh

Updates with rouble's slide, adds comment

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The rouble extended losses on Tuesday as oil prices fell again and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China kept investors risk-averse.

After posting gains in early trade, the rouble eased 0.1% to 63 against the dollar by 0949 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, having briefly touched its weakest point since Dec. 12 of 63.14.

Monday was the worst day for the rouble since August, Rosbank said in a note to clients.

"The coronavirus outbreak in China remains the main factor casting pressure on markets. But the most substantial reaction has already materialised on Monday," Otkritie Brokerage said.

The local market is favouring long dollar positions, "expecting some Armageddon with this virus," said an FX dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow.

"There is a risk that China may open lower with a big gap after this holidays, which will blast emerging markets again," he said.

Once concerns about the virus ebb, the rouble is likely to regain ground, supported by still high oil prices and the yields offered by rouble-denominated bonds, analysts say.

In the past 5-10 years, the rouble usually weakened slightly in January and posted gains between February and April, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Versus the euro, the rouble was little changed on the day at 69.41EURRUBTN=MCX, well off a 2020 peak of 67.65 hit some three weeks ago.

Russian stock indexes pared earlier gains after a steep slide the day before, pricing in a continued drop in oil prices. Brent crude futures LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were down 0.9% at $58.75 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,543.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was steady at 3,086.2 points after falling on Monday to 3,076.68, its lowest since Jan. 8.

