Rouble falls again as Moscow says ready to help Belarus if asked

Contributors
Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble fell 1% on Friday after Moscow said it was ready to help neighbouring Belarus resolve its internal political crisis if it is asked for help.

By 1045 GMT the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 74.48 RUBUTSTN=MCX after drifting out to 74.53, its weakest level since Aug 3.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.3% to 87.82 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The only factor supporting the rouble at the moment is the conversion of foreign currency earnings by exporters to pay taxes," said Andrei Kochetkov, chief analyst at Otkritie brokerage. "If a negative external background persists, the rouble may well weaken to 75 against the dollar."

Oil prices were steady. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $44.79 barrel. O/R

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM is set to announce its recommendation on dividends that could see it pay out 50% of its 2019 profit.

Earlier on Friday, the management board of VTB, Russia's second largest bank, recommended paying shareholders 2019 dividends worth 10% of its net profit instead of the 50% it had initially planned.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,272.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,007.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jane Merriman and Hugh Lawson)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More