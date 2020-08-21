Rouble falls again as Moscow says ready to help Belarus if asked

By 1045 GMT the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 74.48 RUBUTSTN=MCX after drifting out to 74.53, its weakest level since Aug 3.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.3% to 87.82 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"The only factor supporting the rouble at the moment is the conversion of foreign currency earnings by exporters to pay taxes," said Andrei Kochetkov, chief analyst at Otkritie brokerage. "If a negative external background persists, the rouble may well weaken to 75 against the dollar."

Oil prices were steady. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $44.79 barrel. O/R

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM is set to announce its recommendation on dividends that could see it pay out 50% of its 2019 profit.

Earlier on Friday, the management board of VTB, Russia's second largest bank, recommended paying shareholders 2019 dividends worth 10% of its net profit instead of the 50% it had initially planned.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% to 1,272.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,007.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jane Merriman and Hugh Lawson)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.