Rouble extends recovery, heads towards 60 vs U.S. dollar

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday, heading towards the 60 mark against the dollar, extending its recovery from July lows hit the previous day after the Kremlin ordered a partial military mobilisation.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 60.30 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 1.45% to trade at 59.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had firmed 1.4% against the yuan to 8.460 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.98% at $90.73 a barrel, helping to prop up Russian stock indexes.

BCG Global Markets analyst Artemy Lavichev said that Russia's share market was likely to further consolidate at its current level.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 3.82% to 1148.040 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.67% higher at 2188.24 points.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

