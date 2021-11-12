Rouble extends losses driven by geopolitical fears

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards 72 to the dollar on Friday, extending losses registered on Thursday on concerns over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

At 0757 GMT the rouble had weakened by 0.4% to 71.89. RUBUTSTN=MCX

The overnight decline was triggered by a Bloomberg report saying that U.S. officials had told EU counterparts about concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine, analysts said.

"Not helping the ‘Russia’ risk trade, geopolitics is again on the radar as the U.S. has flagged its European Union allies that 'unusual' Russian movements along the Ukrainian border may signal a potential escalation of tension in the region," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

The Kremlin has dismissed such concerns, saying that Russia maintains a military presence on its own territory where it considers it necessary.

The rouble also came under pressure this week from data showing that inflation in the United States had accelerated to a level not seen for more than 30 years, propping up expectations that monetary tightening could happen sooner rather than later.

Higher U.S. interest rates are expected to have a negative impact on emerging market currencies, but the rouble is likely to retain support from monetary policy tightening at home.

The Bank of Russia is widely expected to raise its key interest rate from 7.5% at its next board meeting on Dec. 17.

Russia's strong balance of payments should also help the rouble later this year, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.4% to 82.32. EURRUBTN=MCX

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $82.27 a barrel, wiping out gains from the previous session as the dollar continued to gain on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise interest rates to tame inflation. O/R

Russian stock indexes were also down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS lost 1.8% to 1,820.6 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX retreated by 0.8% to 4,156.7 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman)

