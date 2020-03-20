Rouble edges up with oil ahead of Russian c.bank rate decision

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday, rebounding from a four-year low reached in the previous session, helped by rising oil prices and ahead of a central bank rate decision later in the day.

The double hit from the slump in oil prices and a fast-developing global health crisis has made the rouble the worst-performing currency against the dollar this year; it has lost more than 20% of its value since late 2019.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 78.83 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 84.77 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.9% at $29.60 a barrel.

Market analysts are focused on the central bank's board meeting on Friday, where it is expected to announce measures to ensure financial stability after a rapid slide in the rouble from around 64 against the dollar seen just a month ago.

The central bank has sought to support the rouble in the past two weeks through foreign currency purchases and repo auctions to inject liquidity, diminishing the likelihood of a rate change.

Analysts polled by Reuters unanimously expected the central bank to hold its key rate at 6%.

"A lot of measures adopted by leading central banks worldwide may provide the CBR with a strong argument to abstain from policy tightening in the short-term," said Rosbank analysts in a note.

One option is for is for the central bank to downgrade the neutral range for the key rate, which is currently 6.0-7.0%, in the medium-term horizon, Rosbank added.

On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve sought to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from causing an economic rout by opening dollar swap lines for central banks in nine additional countries, easing pressure on emerging market currencies.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 5% to 948.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.2% higher at 2371.7 points.

