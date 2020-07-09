Rouble edges up on weaker dollar, tentative risk appetite

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday, strengthening against the dollar in line with other currencies and supported by appetite for risk on global markets, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases around the world.

At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 70.97 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.3% to trade at 80.38 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $43.07 a barrel.

Uncertainty around the novel coronavirus continued to hang over global markets, with the United States reporting a record daily rise in new cases on Wednesday, but investors hoped new stimulus measures could boost economic activity.

The external outlook is moderately positive, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova, adding that the rouble could strengthen past 70 to the dollar as it moves away from the seven-week low hit on Tuesday.

The rouble has come under pressure this week from a fall in daily sales of foreign currency by the finance ministry and investors' continued conversion of rouble dividend payouts into foreign currency.

U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT is in focus on Thursday as it will offer the next gauge of the recovery in the world's largest economy.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% to 1,242.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 2,800.0 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

