Rouble edges up on higher oil prices

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, helped by higher oil prices and investors' hopes for a swift global economic recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 68.48 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had also gained 0.3% to trade at 77.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices climbed on Monday after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts until the end of July and as China's crude imports hit an all-time high last month. Prices for Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, were up 1.4% at $42.87 a barrel by 0710 GMT.

Although the rouble received a boost from oil prices, analysts say the Russian currency lacks the momentum needed to strengthen further.

"The 68 mark (against the dollar) remains a strong barrier against the rouble's firming," said Alexei Antonov, head analyst at Alor Brokerage. "It needs new drivers to overcome it."

In recent months the central bank has taken measures to buttress the rouble, including daily sales of foreign currency. The bank, which reports its foreign exchange sales with a two-day lag, said on Friday it had sold 11.3 billion roubles ($165.08 million) worth of foreign currency on June 3.

Investors were hopeful that the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus would be coming to an end after the U.S. economy last week unexpectedly added jobs in May following record losses in the previous month.

Russian stock indexes also nudged up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 0.1% firmer at 1,286.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,796.6 points.

$1 = 68.4527 roubles

