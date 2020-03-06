Rouble edges up ahead of OPEC+ meeting despite falling oil prices, stocks tumble

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Friday, rising off a 14-month low against the dollar reached on Thursday, but falling oil prices and uncertainty over coronavirus continued to weigh heavily on risk assets ahead of a crucial OPEC+ meeting.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 67.56 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having hit 67.79 on Thursday, its lowest level since January 2019.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady, trading at 75.89 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1% at $49.50 a barrel, close to lows not reached since July 2017.

OPEC on Thursday proposed its biggest oil output cut since the 2008 financial crisis to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but is seeking the cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan, members of the OPEC+ group, which meets in Vienna on Friday.

Russia's finance minister on Thursday said Russia would be able to cope with a drop in oil prices.

"The mood in the world markets on Friday morning remains negative," said Roman Antonov, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

"Investors fear a prolonged decline in global economic growth and are overestimating risks."

Risk sentiment swung again on Thursday, said VTB Capital analysts, as markets returned their focus to the spreading fallout of the coronavirus, with numerous announcements of new travel restrictions and event cancellations.

Russia on Thursday evening cancelled its flagship annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which was scheduled for June, as a precaution.

Domestically, the rouble should gain some support from reduced daily foreign currency purchases by the finance ministry, which begin today.

Russian stock indexes were down, hampered by increased risk aversion.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 3.1% to 1,282.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.4% lower at 2747.6 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

