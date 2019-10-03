Rouble edges off three-week dollar low, stocks slightly weaker

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered slightly on Thursday after sliding to a three-week low the previous day amid concerns about the global economic outlook and a drop in oil prices.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.18% firmer against the dollar at 65.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX as the U.S. currency slid to fresh one-week lows against the euro and yen on fresh signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and widening trade troubles.

The Russian currency is expected to remain in the range of 65-65.50 against the dollar in the short term, said Mikhail Poddubsky, an analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.22% to trade at 71.27 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil futures were down on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, and Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $57.52 a barrel.

Adding to concerns over global economic health, the U.S. on Wednesday won approval to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal subsidies handed to Airbus, threatening to trigger a transatlantic trade war.

Russian stocks were slightly lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS down 0.1% to 1,312 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,714 points.

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.