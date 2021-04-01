Rouble edges lower with other emerging currencies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged lower on Thursday, pressured by persistent concerns over new U.S. sanctions against Moscow and mirroring a trend among other emerging market currencies which offset the impact of higher oil prices.

At 0756 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 75.78 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from the more than one-week high of 75.22 it hit in the previous session.

It had lost 0.3% to trade at 89.00 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% at $63.98 a barrel, ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together called OPEC+, to decide output policy.

"The positive effect of a recovery in oil prices is counterbalanced by a wave of weakening currencies in emerging countries, which enables the dollar/rouble to stay in the position of around 75.7," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Optimism over the U.S. economic recovery and expectations of OPEC+ extending production curbs into May were boosting sentiment, said BCS Global Markets in a note.

"The threat of U.S. sanctions against Russia still hovers like the 'Sword of Damocles', tempering sentiment," BCS added.

The rouble soared on Wednesday after the finance ministry sold 355 billion roubles ($4.68 billion) worth of OFZ treasury bonds at two auctions and attracted demand of 460 billion roubles, before paring gains.

OFZ bonds have been popular among foreign investors thanks to their yields, but the threat of possible U.S. sanctions against Russian debt may deter some non-residents from holding rouble-denominated bonds.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.5% to 1,485.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% higher at 3,572.5 points, a more than two-week high.

