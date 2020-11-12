Rouble edges lower vs dollar as vaccine optimism fades

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged lower against the dollar on Thursday, as investors waited for more information over potential COVID-19 vaccines, while coronavirus restrictions continued to weigh on economies and risk appetite around the world.

At 0754 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 77.23 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% versus the euro, trading at 90.92 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble looks fairly balanced, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, and any further weakening would require more external negativity.

Against this backdrop, Russia's finance ministry is selling sovereign Eurobonds denominated in euros this week, tapping the global debt market for the first time since 2019.

Hopes of a vaccine against COVID-19 lifted global markets and risk appetite this week, after Pfizer PFE.N said on Monday that its vaccine was more than 90% effective.

Russia said on Thursday its own Sputnik V vaccine was 92% effective, an announcement that had limited impact on markets with experts warning that the encouraging data was only based on a small number of trial volunteers.

"The euphoria that has swung global markets higher of late, like the inevitability of a pendulum, appears to have peaked and (is) now set to begin a corrective course," said BCS Global Markets. It added that momentum could soon swing back.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $43.88 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling, after reaching around two-month highs in the previous session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.8% to 1,224.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% lower at 3002.1 points.

Shares of Russia's top gold producer Polyus PLZL.MM and TCS Group TCSGDR.MM, the parent company of Russia's leading private bank Tinkoff, outperformed the wider market after strong quarterly results.

