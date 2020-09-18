Rouble edges higher ahead of central bank rate decision

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly in early trade on Friday, hovering near 75 against the dollar ahead of the central bank's board meeting, where it is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the wake of sanction risks.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 75.04 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from a nearly half-year low of 76.5950 hit last week.

The rouble gained 0.1% to 88.95 EURRUBTN=MCX against the euro.

Geopolitical risks related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the political crisis in neighbouring Belarus remain in focus.

Fears that these two events could lead to more sanctions against Russia dented the rouble in the past few weeks, prompting many economists to revise their forecast for the central bank's rates.

The central bank is now widely expected to keep its key rate at 4.25% on Friday compared with earlier expectations for further cuts to help the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

"Weekly inflation data revealed that inflation pressures have remained relatively unchanged in September, but we think that recent FX weakness and a decline in oil prices will keep the CBR on the cautious side and reiterate our expectation for rates on hold," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The on-hold decision is already priced in and should not have a significant impact on the rouble, Promsvyazbank said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.1% to 1,242.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX fell 0.4% to 2,959.2 points.

