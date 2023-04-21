Rouble edges down, balancing lower oil prices with upcoming tax support

April 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday, with lower oil prices blunting the impact of upcoming month-end tax payments that usually benefit the Russian currency.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 81.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was unchanged, trading at 89.53 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.83 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble should get a delayed boost from this month's higher oil prices, which translate into higher export revenues.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, jumped to 2-1/2-month highs after OPEC announced surprise supply target cuts in early April.

But Brent has sharply dropped in recent sessions, down 0.6% on Friday to $80.6 a barrel, its weakest mark since May 31.

The rouble is expected to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. Those taxes are due on April 28.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% at 1,018.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,641.2 points, hitting a more than one-year high.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.