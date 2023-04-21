Rouble edges down, balancing lower oil prices with upcoming tax support

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

April 21, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Friday, with lower oil prices blunting the impact of upcoming month-end tax payments that usually benefit the Russian currency.

At 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 81.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX and was unchanged, trading at 89.53 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.1% against the yuan to 11.83 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble should get a delayed boost from this month's higher oil prices, which translate into higher export revenues.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, jumped to 2-1/2-month highs after OPEC announced surprise supply target cuts in early April.

But Brent has sharply dropped in recent sessions, down 0.6% on Friday to $80.6 a barrel, its weakest mark since May 31.

The rouble is expected to gain support from month-end tax payments that usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. Those taxes are due on April 28.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.1% at 1,018.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 2,641.2 points, hitting a more than one-year high.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.