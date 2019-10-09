Rouble edges ahead of OFZ auctions, stocks rise

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened unchanged on Wednesday before auctions of OFZ treasury bonds by the finance ministry, where demand may be high as inflation slows and expectations grow that the central bank will cut interest rates by the end of the year.

At 0807 GMT, the rouble was up 0.1% against the dollar at 65.10 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 71.49 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

OFZ bond auctions, which take place on Wednesdays, usually prompt market players to convert foreign currency to buy the country's sovereign debt. Foreign investors hold around 30% of OFZ bonds.

Analysts expect that further gains by the rouble and by stocks could be limited, amid fears over global trade and economic growth before U.S.-China trade talks, which are scheduled for Thursday.

"The rouble remains vulnerable due to uncertainty related to the outcome of trade talks," Nordea Bank analysts said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was steady at $58.2 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.46% to 1312.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.17% higher at 2712.5 points.

"There is a deepening sense of uncertainty this morning with investors wondering what next: as the US-Sino trade war intensifies and expands beyond just trade, the market is now looking to the Fed for the next catalyst," Alfa Bank said in a note.

