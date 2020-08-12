Rouble eases on doubts over U.S. fiscal stimulus, despite rising oil

By 1236 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 73.26 RUBUTSTN=MCX, giving up most gains made on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

It lost 0.5% to trade at 86.30 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The risk trade appeared set to backpedal, said BCS Global Market analysts in a note, adding that initial enthusiasm for Russia's vaccine had ebbed.

Political gridlock between the White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief continued for a fourth day on Tuesday, depressing risk appetite.

"Trends on the global market remain the main driver for the rouble and Russian assets," said Bank Saint Petersburg analysts, adding that the rouble had potential for further weakening in August.

Russia's economy contracted 8.5% year-on-year in the second quarter, preliminary data showed late on Tuesday, but this drop was less than analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.

Belarus remained in focus, following a third night of protests after contested presidential elections last week, although the unrest has had little impact on the Russian market.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry cancelled Wednesday's OFZ treasury bond auction for its paper maturing in 2024, citing a lack of bids at acceptable price levels.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.7% at $45.28 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% at 1,299.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,021.1 points, a nearly six-month high.

