Rouble eases on doubts over U.S. fiscal stimulus, despite rising oil

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday, supported by rising oil prices but pulled back by a strengthening dollar and uncertainty over a U.S. agreement on additional fiscal stimulus.

At 0711 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 73.29 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 85.96 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble's prospects for the day look uncertain, said Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Brokerage in a note that followed a few days of volatile trade.

"We expect fluctuations ...in the range of 72.6-73.8," he said.

Political gridlock between the White House and congressional Democrats over coronavirus relief continued for a fourth day on Tuesday, depressing risk appetite.

The rouble had firmed more than 1% on Tuesday before paring some gains after President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia's economy contracted 8.5% year on year in the second quarter, preliminary data showed late on Tuesday, but this drop was less than analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.

Belarus remained in focus, following a third night of protests after contested presidential elections last week, although the unrest has had little impact on the Russian market.

The finance ministry will test investors' appetite for Russian sovereign debt on Wednesday, with one OFZ treasury bond auction scheduled.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $45.02 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.9% at 1,284.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 2,987.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet)

