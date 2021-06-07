Rouble eases from strongest since mid-March vs dollar

Adds Russian stock market

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased slightly on Monday, stepping away from a two-and-a-half month high hit late last week on the back of support from high oil prices.

At 0822 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 72.86RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 72.7625 on Friday, its strongest since March 16, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

The Russian central bank will be in focus as it will hold a rate-setting meeting on Friday. A Reuters poll published last week found respondents expect the central bank to raise its key rate for a third time this year amid high inflation.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady at 88.57EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil, Russia's key export, pulled back after hitting fresh multi-year highs early on Monday, as investors await the outcome of talks this week between Iran and world powers over a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 0.5% at $71.56 a barrel, trading above levels factored into Russia's budget.

Russian stock indexes were broadly stable: the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was steady at 1,647.88 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,811.19 points.

